RSA Announces New Solution to Enhance Security for Microsoft Entra ID

RSA, the security-first identity leader, announced today that RSA ® ID Plus for Microsoft , a new solution category that provides an enhanced security layer for Microsoft Entra ID, is now generally available. Now on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , the first product, RSA ID Plus M1, includes key capabilities that defend organizations from emerging attacks and help them maintain operational continuity in both Microsoft and non-Microsoft environments.

RSA ID Plus for Microsoft M1:

Protects resources within and beyond the Microsoft ecosystem: RSA ID Plus provides total coverage for legacy, OT, Microsoft, and non-Microsoft environments, bringing modern MFA and passwordless to data centers, mainframes, macOS, AD-joined devices, Entra-joined PCs and servers (including older OS versions), and other web servers and critical infrastructure that Entra alone can’t reach.

Ensures mission-critical resources are always available and always protected : RSA’s unique Hybrid HA architecture and offline capabilities ensure that mission-critical on-prem resources and off-network laptops are always available and always protected even when cloud services are unreachable.

Stops attacks that bypass MFA : RSA Help Desk Live Verify stops attacks targeting IT help desk personnel and users. The patent-pending technology uses phishing-resistant, passwordless identity assurance to stop attackers from exploiting weak enrollment and credential processes to launch attacks.

Integrates seamlessly with Microsoft: RSA ID Plus works in tandem with Microsoft Entra ID Plan 1 and Plan 2 to close security gaps without complexity.

“High-security industries have unique infrastructures that demand security expertise to maintain operations and defend against new threats,” said RSA CEO Greg Nelson. “RSA ID Plus for Microsoft ensures that banks, hospitals, government agencies, and powerplants can deploy modern security solutions to defend themselves from emerging threats while still ensuring resilient operations.”

“The extraordinary risks that financial services, healthcare, energy, and other highly regulated industries face demand the extraordinary security capabilities that only RSA and Microsoft together can deliver,” said Laura Marx, RSA Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. “With the layered security approach from both RSA and Microsoft, organizations get both the scaled cloud infrastructure and deep identity security expertise they need to stop AI-powered threats, remain operational, and ensure that all users can stay productive.”

Users are invited to demo RSA ID Plus for Microsoft next week at Microsoft Ignite Booth #1826R .

About RSA :

RSA provides mission-critical cybersecurity solutions that protect the world’s most security-sensitive organizations. The RSA Unified Identity Platform provides true passwordless identity security, risk-based access, automated identity intelligence, and comprehensive identity governance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. More than 9,000 high-security organizations trust RSA to manage more than 60 million identities, detect threats, secure access, and enable compliance. For additional information, visit our website to contact sales , find a partner , or learn more about RSA.

