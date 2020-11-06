Una abuela dará a luz a su nieta porque su hija no podía quedarse embarazada Julie Loving, de 51 años, está embarazada de su nieto después de que su hija, Breanna Lockwood de 29 años, tuviera problemas de fertilidad y decidiera ser madre a través de la gestación subrogada Julie Loving, una mujer estadounidense de 51 años, dará a luz a su nieto después de que su hija Breanna Lockwood, de 29 años, no pudiera quedarse embarazada. Breanna y su marido, quienes residen en Chicago, estuvieron intentando tener un bebé durante tres años pero el proceso de gestación no dio buen resultado por problemas de fertilidad.
Después de tantos intentos por ser padres, Breanna Lockwood y su marido se plantearon la opción de tener un bebé
mediante la gestación subrogada, una práctica prohibida en España pero legal en Estados Unidos con un coste elevado, que ronda los 100.000 dólares.
En este momento, Julie Loving
se ofreció a ser la gestadora de su futuro nieto, algo que al principio no convenció a Breanna Lockwood. Sin embargo, tras realizar numerosas pruebas médicas, comprobaron la viabilidad de la gestación. Y es que Julie Loving tiene 51 años y habitualmente las mujeres elegidas para llevar a cabo una gestación subrogada tienen menos de 40 años.
Breanna Lockwood ha contado todo el proceso en su cuenta de Instagram, donde posa en numerosas publicaciones junto a su futuro hijo, su madre embarazada y su marido:
“¡Baby Lockwood está en camino! Hecho con mucho amor y un poco de ciencia. ¡Mi mamá llevará y dará a luz a nuestro bebé!”, aseguró el pasado 6 de junio. El próximo 12 de noviembre es la fecha oficial para el parto. Habrá que estar atentos a su cuenta de Instagram para ver a la familia posar con el recién nacido.
They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child... ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, ...⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science...⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included...⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right...⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you...⠀ See you in November!
Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) on Jun 5, 2020 at 5:34pm PDT
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol... I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity ... I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ 📸: @oatsandhoneyphotography
Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) on Oct 19, 2020 at 8:40am PDT