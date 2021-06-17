La transformación digital, el uso de cloud y la posición de las pymes en España

Opinión

Últimamente, todos los días y en muchos casos en muchos momentos de esos días, oímos hablar de la digitalización. Esta palabra se ha convertido en un “mantra” tanto en el ámbito social, en el económico como en el político. El negocio va a mejorar si nos hacemos digitales, los fondos europeos van a venir siempre que tengamos un plan digital, ¿pero que queremos decir realmente con eso. ¿Y cómo se plasma esto en las pymes españolas?

En el último año hemos vivido un despegue importante de todo lo digital, impulsado principalmente por el uso masivo de las herramientas de colaboración, Zoom, Webex, Teams y otras han estado presente en nuestro día a día, la necesidad nos ha obligado a dar este salto y es de las cosas positivas que seguramente podremos recoger al final de esta pandemia, la “remotización” del puesto de trabajo y el impacto organizativo que eso puede conllevar en la empresa.

Las herramientas de colaboración están aquí claramente para quedarse pero la digitalización no puede acabarse ahí, es necesario un planteamiento mucho más profundo que además es imprescindible. Como sucede en cada una de las revoluciones tecnológicas, las implantaciones de éstas terminan por ser generales, llegan a todas partes a todas las empresas y a todos los sectores, si no se han adoptado, se está fuera del mercado, también resulta cierto que las empresas que adoptan de manera temprana la innovación suelen gozar de una ventana de oportunidad que les permiten alcanzar posiciones de liderazgo.

¿De qué hablamos cuando hablamos de transformación digital?

En los últimos años el avance tecnológico que se ha producido en el ámbito de la capacidad de computación (lo rápidos que son los ordenadores), ha venido acompañado de avances muy importantes en el desarrollo del software (ha habido un incremento masivo en la producción de software), además han aparecido nuevos modelos de negocio centrados principalmente en el pago por uso que permite acceder de una manera simple, barata y flexible al uso de la tecnología, esos modelos de negocio que generalmente se denominan en “cloud” y que no son más que la puesta a disposición del habitual centro de datos, la disposición es virtual, están en alguna parte del territorio y yo me conecto con esas máquinas vía internet, tengo acceso a configurar servidores, dispositivos de memoria, cargar software ejecutarlo, monitorizarlo, etcétera.

Con todos estos elementos, es claro que podemos avanzar en dos sentidos, por uno, hacer lo que ya hacemos de una manera más óptima y eficiente en tiempo y costes; por otra, podemos hacer cosas nuevas, cosas que supongan disrupción en nuestro negocio y esto por primera vez accesible a muchas empresas ya que los costes de capital en los que debe incurrirse para probar son muy pequeños.

Mi negocio online puede sobrevivir de muchas maneras pero en muchos casos si tengo un software que sobre mi servidor Web me permita determinar quien está accediendo a mi página, que está haciendo, durante cuánto tiempo que contenido llama más su atención, si puedes perfilar las preferencias si ello te lleva a conectar con tu repositorio de gestión de clientes Customer Relationship Management (CRM) y alertar a la fuerza comercial para ejercer alguna actividad específica que pueda llevar a concretar una venta, eso acorta el ciclo de venta y puede hacerlo mucho más productivo.

Si manejamos bien las claves del inbound y el outbound marketing (me buscan los clientes o yo los busco) si somos capaces de cambiar la intuición o mejor de cimentarla con los datos, quién me compra cuando me compra, cuándo produzco, cuándo me entran los bienes básicos que necesito para la producción, estoy utilizando de manera inteligente mi capital circulante, podremos tener empresas mucho más eficientes.

Los dos últimos ejemplos constituyen solo una muestra ínfima de las cosas que se pueden realizar con iniciativas digitales.

Dado que la transformación digital exige entre otras cosas efectuar pruebas, pruebas de procesos nuevos, pruebas de automatización, pruebas de nuevos canales de oferta, pruebas de diagnóstico de situaciones, etcétera, y prácticamente todas requieren de soporte de infraestructura digital de disponer de elementos sobre los que articular dichas pruebas y dado que el modelo cloud nos permite un acceso rápido a esos elementos parece claro que puede existir una correlación entre el grado de transformación digital que estamos ejecutando y el grado de adopción de servicios cloud en España.

En España tenemos una dualidad importante en lo que se refiere a la transformación digital, tenemos a las grandes compañías que en algún caso están a la cabeza de las transformaciones a nivel global y que mantienen un uso cada vez más intensivo de clouds públicas (públicas tiene aquí el sentido de que cualquiera del público objetivo puede contratar los servicios que ofrecen) y tenemos a las pymes cuyo grado de transformación digital es menor reflejándose claramente en el uso de servicios cloud donde mantenemos una posición retrasada en el ámbito de utilización cloud (solo entre un 18 y un 23 por ciento de uso frente a un 23-25 de media en Europa según el último dossier de uso de de Cloud computing en España y Europa publicado por ontsi-red.es).

Es indudable que nos aproximamos a un punto de inflexión donde la necesidad, pero también la oportunidad para que las pymes españolas, despeguen en este sentido está cerca, por otro lado, va a ser indispensable para el avance económico del tejido productivo que esto se produzca.

A las pymes españolas aún les cuesta confiar servicios sencillos como el correo electrónico, la gestión de archivos o el software de oficina (estamos por debajo del 10% de empresas) al ámbito de cloud. Estos servicios son los más sencillos de externalizar y ayudan a percibir el inmenso valor que ofrecen las Cloud públicas.

Con una Cloud no tenemos necesidad, especialmente en el caso de una pyme (hablamos de empresas de entre 10 y 250 trabajadores) de mantener una pequeña granja de servidores con aplicaciones específicas. El coste de capital (CAPEX) se puede transformar en gasto operativo (OPEX), esto, per se, puede no representar una ventaja si resulta que crece mucho y muy rápidamente el gasto, por otro lado las tarifas de todos los servicios de los operadores de cloud parecen estar pensadas con el objetivo de que el gasto solo se dispare si hacemos utilización de los recursos de computación, de almacenamiento, de seguridad, de bases de datos, de manera muy intensiva, esto ayuda de manera clara a efectuar despliegues iniciales que me permiten establecer la validez del modelo de negocio y si es de verdad exitoso ver la conveniencia de establecer recursos propios, siempre con la posibilidad de volcar cargas puntuales excesivas a la cloud pública que permitan equilibrar el OPEX v.s, el CAPEX. Esta estrategia está detrás de la mayoría de las implantaciones que efectúan las grandes empresas, una vez han validado los procedimientos y el negocio, las cargas las reparten entre diferentes proveedores de cloud..

Un aspecto importante que afecta sobre todo a las empresas muy innovadoras es la posibilidad que ofrece cloud de experimentar de implantar nuevos procedimientos y aplicaciones de manera muy rápida, junto con los avances en desarrollo software esto nos permite validar muchas ideas en muy pocos meses en muchos casos y con un gasto ínfimo, no necesitamos cargarnos de infraestructura ni hardware ni software para poder probar y validar.

Así es como un nutrido grupo de startups pueden desplegar en nuestro país, sin necesidad de invertir un dinero en infraestructura que muy bien pueden emplear en crear prototipos bastante maduros de su solución permitiéndoles buscar financiación para su negocio de manera más rápida. Los proveedores de Cloud tienen programas específicos para ayudar a las startups en su despegue.

Los proveedores de cloud, no solo nos suministran hardware (servidores y sistemas de almacenaje, por ejemplo) con unos beneficios de economía de escala (ellos compran mucho hardware), también han trasladado sus ventajas al mundo del software, ofreciendo herramientas específicas, bases de datos relacionales, bases de datos no relacionales, data lakes, networking, APi’s, contenedores, etcétera, que pueden ser fácilmente integrados en nuestras propias aplicaciones.

Por encima de esas herramientas, servicios o microservicios que suministran los proveedores de Cloud, se está generalizando cada vez más la presencia de vendedores de aplicaciones herramientas software en los denominados “market places” de los operadores de Cloud, una especie de Apple Store o de Google Play profesional donde se puede encontrar todo tipo de sofware, software para el manejo integral de la compañía, Enterpriser Resource Planning (ERP), los mencionados CRM’s, herramientas de colaboración, software de contabilidad, sistemas de protección contra amenazas de seguridad y casi cualquier necesidad que nos podamos imaginar. Conviene estar atento a este mercado puesto que dependiendo del uso que tengamos puede ser interesante utilizar las versiones de pago por uso en vez de suscripción de licencia que habitualmente se establece en este tipo de software.

En otras palabras, si estoy utilizando un software de contabilidad de un determinado fabricante y pago una licencia anual con un mantenimiento específico, puede ser interesante ver que impacto podría tener en mi infraestructura y en mi coste utilizarlo en el ámbito cloud.

Otro aspecto a tener en cuenta cuando nos planteemos el uso de cloud es el tamaño. Nos referíamos con anterioridad a las pymes mayores de 10 trabajadores, si la empresa es más pequeña, como es el caso del 95% de las empresas españolas (datos del INE 2020) de las empresas españolas, la necesidad de que utilicen infraestructura IT propia en su negocio deja de tener mucho sentido en la mayoría de los casos, la accesibilidad casi inmediata a los recursos, los bajos precios de entrada y la flexibilidad contractual de los servicios hace que en ese caso, casi sea obligada la adopción total de servicios cloud, sin embargo, a día de hoy la utilización que hacen del ámbito de cloud es extremadamente baja, un 6% de ellas adquieren servicios cloud (según ontsi-red.es). Un PC o un Mac, una buena conexión y tener claro lo que se quiere hacer puede ser suficiente.

En definitiva, nos encontramos con índices de utilización entre 4 y 5 puntos por debajo de la media europea en utilización por parte de la pyme de tecnología cloud, este hecho es un indicador de un cierto nivel de retraso en la acometida de estrategias de digitalización, un retraso que deberemos corregir si queremos que la salida de esta crisis sea una realidad en la pyme española.

Es tiempo de oportunidad.

(Versión inglesa)

Digital transformation, the use of the cloud and the position of SMEs in Spain.

Lately, every day and in many cases in many moments of those days, we hear about digitization. This word has become a “mantra” in both the social, economic and political spheres. Business will improve if we go digital, European funds will come as long as we have a digital plan, but what do we really mean by that? And how is this reflected in Spanish SMEs?

In the last year we have experienced an important take-off of everything digital, mainly driven by the massive use of collaboration tools, Zoom, Webex, Teams and others have been present in our day to day, the need has forced us to give this jump and it is one of the positive things that we will surely be able to pick up at the end of this pandemic, the “remotization” of the job and the organizational impact that this can entail in the company.

Collaboration tools are clearly here to stay, but digitization cannot end there, a much more in-depth approach is necessary, which is also essential. As happens in each of the technological revolutions, their implementations end up being general, they reach everywhere to all companies and all sectors, if they have not been adopted, they are out of the market, it is also true that companies Early adopters of innovation often have a window of opportunity that allows them to achieve leadership positions.

What are we talking about when we talk about digital transformation?

In recent years, the technological advance that has occurred in the field of computing capacity (how fast computers are), has been accompanied by very important advances in software development (there has been a massive increase in the production of software), in addition, new business models have appeared focused mainly on pay-per-use that allows access in a simple, cheap and flexible way to the use of technology, those business models that are generally called in the “cloud” and that are not more than the provision of the usual data center, the provision is virtual, they are in some part of the territory and I connect with those machines via the internet, I have access to configure servers, memory devices, load software, run it, monitor it, etc. .

With all these elements, we can advance in two ways, on the one hand, doing what we already do in a more optimal way, more efficient in time and costs, on the other, we can do new things, things that disrupt our business. and this for the first time accessible to many companies since the capital costs that must be incurred to test are very small.

My online business can survive in many ways but in many cases if I have software that on my Web server allows me to determine who is accessing my page, what they are doing, for how long which content draws their attention the most, if you can define preferences If this leads you to connect with your Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and alert the sales force to carry out any specific activity that may lead to a sale, that shortens the sales cycle and can make it much more productive .

If we handle the keys of inbound and outbound marketing well (clients look for me or I look for them) if we are able to change the intuition or better to cement it with data, who buys me when I buy, when I produce, when I get the basic goods that I need for production, I am using my working capital wisely, we will be able to have much more efficient companies.

The last two examples are just a tiny sample of the things that can be done with digital initiatives.

Given that digital transformation requires, among other things, tests, new process tests, automation tests, tests of new supply channels, diagnostic tests of situations, etc., and practically all of them require digital infrastructure support to have elements on the Those who articulate these tests and given that the cloud model allows us quick access to these elements, it seems clear that there may be a correlation between the degree of digital transformation that we are executing and the degree of adoption of cloud services in Spain.

In Spain we have an important duality when it comes to digital transformation, we have large companies that in some cases are at the forefront of global transformations and that maintain an increasingly intensive use of public clouds and we have SMEs whose degree of digital bjitransformation is lower, clearly reflected in the use of cloud services, where we maintain a lagging position in the field of cloud use. (only between 18 and 23 percent of use compared to an average of 23 -25 in Europe according to the latest dossier on the use of Cloud computing in Spain and Europe published by ontsi-red.es).

There is no doubt that we are approaching a turning point where the need, but also the opportunity for Spanish SMEs to take off in this sense is close, on the other hand it will be essential for the economic advance of the productive fabric that this occurs.

It is still difficult for Spanish SMEs to entrust simple services such as email, file management or office software (we are below 10% of companies) to the cloud environment. These services are the simplest to outsource and help to perceive the immense value that public clouds offer.

With a Cloud we have no need, especially in the case of an SME (we are talking about companies with between 10 and 250 workers) to maintain a small server farm with specific

applications. The cost of capital (CAPEX) can be transformed into operating expense (OPEX), this, per se, may not represent an advantage if it turns out that spending grows a lot and very quickly, on the other hand the rates of all the services of the operators cloud seem to be designed with the aim that spending only skyrocket if we make use of computing resources, storage, security, databases, very intensively, this clearly helps to make initial deployments that allow me to establish the validity of the business model and if it is really successful to see the convenience of establishing own resources, always with the possibility of moving peak loads to the public cloud that allow balancing OPEX vs. CAPEX. This strategy is behind most of the implementations carried out by large companies, once they have validated the procedures and the business, the loads are distributed among different cloud providers.

An important aspect that especially affects highly innovative companies is the possibility that the cloud offers to experiment with implementing new procedures and applications very quickly, together with advances in software development, this allows us to validate many ideas in a very few months in many cases and with a negligible expense, we do not need to burden ourselves with infrastructure or hardware or software to be able to test and validate.

This is how a large group of startups can deploy in our country, without the need to invest money in infrastructure that they can very well use to create quite mature prototypes of their solution, allowing them to seek financing for their business more quickly. Cloud providers have specific programs to help startups get off the ground.

Cloud providers, not only provide us with hardware (servers and storage systems, for example) with benefits of economies of scale (they buy a lot of hardware), they have also transferred their advantages to the world of software, offering specific tools, bases of relational data, non-relational databases, data lakes, networking, APi’s, containers, etc. that can be easily integrated into our own applications.

Above those tools, services or microservices provided by Cloud providers, the presence of software tool application vendors is becoming more and more widespread in the so-called “market places” of Cloud operators, a kind of Apple Store or Professional Google Play where you can find all kinds of software, software for the integral management of the company, Enterpriser Resource Planning (ERP) the aforementioned CRM’s, collaboration tools, accounting software, protection systems against security threats and almost any need that we can imagine. It is convenient to be attentive to this market since depending on the use we have, it may be interesting to use the pay-per-use versions instead of the license subscription that is usually established in this type of software.

In other words, if I am using accounting software from a certain manufacturer and I pay an annual license with specific maintenance, it can be interesting to check what impact it could have on my infrastructure and my cost using it in the cloud environment.

Another aspect to take into account when considering the use of the cloud is size. We previously referred to SMEs with more than 10 workers, if the company is smaller, as is the

case of 95% of Spanish companies (INE 2020 data) of Spanish companies, the need for them to use their own IT infrastructure in your business stops making much sense in most cases, the almost immediate accessibility to resources, low entry prices and the contractual flexibility of services make the total adoption of cloud services almost mandatory in this case, However, today their use of the cloud environment is extremely low, 6% of them acquire cloud services (according to ontsi-red.es). A PC or a Mac, a good connection and being clear about what you want to do can be enough.

In short, we find utilization rates between 4 and 5 points below the European average in use by SMEs of cloud technology, this fact is an indicator of a certain level of delay in embarking on digitization strategies, a delay that we will have to correct if we want the exit from this crisis to be a reality in Spanish SMEs.

It is time of opportunity.