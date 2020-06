La leyenda del tenis que está dispuesta a entrenar a Kyrgios

One of the greatest interviews you'll ever see.



Kyrgios dedicates his win to injured Alex de Minaur. ✅

John McEnroe pledges $1000 per set win for the rest of Nick's campaign. ✅



Amazing viewing. ❤️️



Watch: @Channel9



Stream: https://t.co/yizqD30Pp8#9WWOS #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SKSXSP45Nu