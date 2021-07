Deandre Ayton (22 points, 19 rebounds, 80% FG) is the 2nd player in NBA history to record 20+ points and 15+ rebounds on 80+ % shooting in their Finals debut. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (31 points, 17 rebounds, 81.3% FG) in 1971. pic.twitter.com/u4hEAls0jn