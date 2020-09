Gérald Marie, ex marido de Linda Evangelista, acusado de agresión sexual y violación

View this post on Instagram

New moon vibes. Feeling my tribe. Those that are at the core of my being. That have my back. Lift me up. Hold me tight. Let me fly. Catch my tears. And those that carry the same integrity, morality, courage and humility with which I live my life. That which is not in alignment falls away. For this path is not for the faint of heart. This path has no room for half assed. Nor drama. I graduated that class long ago. New moon love my friends. Photo: @albertwatsonphotography New Orleans, Louisiana @karisullivanfitness @megandakoda12 @addrienneamato @_wilde_heart_ @veee_lark @drsarahspinner @dawntagnew @samanthabeech_ @kona.sunrise @mirabalreserve @jillsorensen