Ser vegana provoca la menopausia a una Instagramer

Virpi Mikkonen posee una cuenta de Instagram con mas de 150.000 seguidores y hasta hace poco tiempo era una referencia en el veganismo hasta que debido a este tipo alimentación le provocara una “menopausia prematura” tal y como ha confesado a través de un post en la red social.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My diet story - how it REALLY went. ?? I’ve received tons of messages about my interview on The Daily Mail (and all the other articles copied from that story around the world). The clickbait headlines don’t really tell the truth. During the 10 years working with food & health, my recipes have always been vegetarian. Because that had been my main diet since I was 20. For the past 2 years or so I’ve shared solely plant-based recipes, as I was moving towards a vegan diet. As my followers know I’ve never tried to push my personal diet as one truth but want to inspire with recipes that can work whatever your diet is. At the beginning of 2018 I started getting health problems. I had daily headaches, irregular heartbeats, my body ached and I was feeling blue. And more came: my menstruation stopped and I started to have hot flashes & insomnia. My doctor found out that my FSH hormone levels (indicating menopause) were skyrocketing. She suggested I might be going through premature menopause and needed to start taking hormone therapy. I was 37. And shocked. As I always take the natural approach, I wanted a second opinion from a specialist of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Her diagnosis: I was having a burnout - or how TCM sees it, I had run out of YIN energy. She recommended me to start a fatty diet with only warm foods, like fully cooked veggies & local organic animal products. I have a strong trust in the ancient wisdom of TCM so I followed her instructions. Most of my health issues melted away within 2 months. Hot flashes stopped, my FSH levels went down and what’s best: my periods came back. ???? I believe that my work stress, exercising, the Nordic climate combined with a plant-based diet was not a good combo for me. It just made me empty. Totally not blaming the diet per se. It can be perfect for some. The past year has been such a rough ride for me, but I´m grateful for it as it’s been a huge learning experience. Feeling much more healthy, nourished & happy than a year ago. Diets are very intimate and provoke emotions. I hope we can have a respectful conversation and share our experiences without shame. That’s how we can all learn. (CONTINUES IN THE COMMENTS)
Desde que acudió a un especialista, ha incorporado a su dieta carne y huevos a los que ella misma se refiere como “abortos involuntarios de pollos”. Desde que dejó la dieta vegana, Virpi ha recuperado la menstruación y los sofocos han desaparecido. Cuenta que se siente más enérgica, duerme mejor e incluso ha mejorado su motivación.
En cuanto al veganismo, ha confesado que “no funciona para todo el mundo, a mi no me funcionó. Quizá si tuviera una vida muy relaja en Hawaii no tendría ningún problema en ser vegana. Pero no encaja con mi actual estilo de vida”.