Ser vegana provoca la menopausia a una Instagramer

Desde que acudió a un especialista, ha incorporado a su dieta carne y huevos a los que ella misma se refiere como “abortos involuntarios de pollos”. Desde que dejó la dieta vegana, Virpi ha recuperado la menstruación y los sofocos han desaparecido. Cuenta que se siente más enérgica, duerme mejor e incluso ha mejorado su motivación.

En cuanto al veganismo, ha confesado que “no funciona para todo el mundo, a mi no me funcionó. Quizá si tuviera una vida muy relaja en Hawaii no tendría ningún problema en ser vegana. Pero no encaja con mi actual estilo de vida”.