¿Un cerebro vitrificado por el calor de un volcán?

Alexandra Morton-Hayward et al. “A conscious rethink: Why is brain tissue commonly preserved in the archaeological record? Commentary on: Petrone P, Pucci P, Niola M, et al. Heat-induced brain vitrification from the Vesuvius eruption in C.E. 79. N Engl J Med 2020;382:383-4.”. STAR: Science & Technology of Archaeological Research, volumen 6, número 1 (2020).