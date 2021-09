TheGrefg e Ibai candidatos al premio ‘streamer’ del año

Who is going to be the 2021 Streamer of the Year?@CouRageJD@drdisrespect@IbaiLlanos@loud_victor@LudwigAhgren@Mortal04907880@NICKMERCS@shroud@summit1g@TheGrefg@Valkyrae@xQc



✅ Don't forget to vote for your favourite one at https://t.co/vikY9w8XMr pic.twitter.com/b0FHSOXfyZ