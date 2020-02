Un coyote enseña a un tejón a usar un túnel bajo una autopista

Our wildlife cameras recorded a coyote and badger traveling together in the San Francisco Bay Area of California! Scientific studies and Native American records show that coyotes and badgers have been known to hunt together. But this is the first video documentation (that we know of) where a coyote and badger use a human-made structure to travel together safely. This footage was captured as part of our research to better understand how wildlife moves across the southern Santa Cruz Mountains. We have more than 50-remote sensor cameras helping us capture and study scenes like this. The findings help us improve and expand safe wildlife habitats and crossings in the Bay Area. Learn more and get the full story at https://openspacetrust.org/blog/wildlife/ Video by @Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) / Pathways for Wildlife