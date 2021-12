La ESL presenta #GGFORALL, el nuevo circuito de CS:GO para mujeres

As part of #GGFORALL: Today we’re launching the Women’s CSGO circuit featuring $500,000 in prize money across regular tournaments and events. Including a dedicated Women’s Player Council and Talent Development program.



Read more ⤵️https://t.co/XqTPjLovEs https://t.co/7Qg4eQUNTJ pic.twitter.com/VtKs8FzGIK