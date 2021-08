Desde helicópteros Black Hawk hasta vehículos Humvee: el peligroso armamento de EE UU incautado por los talibanes

Taliban is unofficially 4th largest land militarily accoriding to a report.why ? Wait what did UNCLE SAM GAVE TO THEM IN A PLATTER.

🐤23000 humvee

🐤634 M1117 armored vehicle

🐤155 max pro MRPV

🐤169 M113 APC

🐤42000 pickup truck

🐤64300 LMG

🐤8000 armored truck

🐤163,000sat pic.twitter.com/9VqOguqffq