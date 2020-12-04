pruebaFILED - 30 November 2020, Wales, Wrexham: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a vile of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on a visit to the global pharmaceutical and biotech company Wockhardt. Photo: Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Str / DPA 30/11/2020 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAINDPA vía Europa Press DPA vía Europa PressLa RazónCreada.04-12-2020 | 12:41 H/Última actualización.04-12-2020 | 12:41 HAccede a tu cuenta para comentar