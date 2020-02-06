Un bombero le salva la vida a un lagarto
Mediante la reanimación cardiopulmonar que realizó con un dedo, logró que el reptil volviera a respirar
Se ha hecho viral un vídeo que se publicó el pasado domingo 2 de febrero en la cuenta de Facebook “Fire and Rescue NSW Station 037 Gordon”, de la estación de bomberos, donde se muestra cómo revive un lagarto. El suceso ha tenido lugar en una estación de bomberos de Nueva Gales del Sur (Australia).
*WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT* with a very happy ending.
On Saturday one our off duty firefighters was asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where a drowning had occurred. Upon arriving at the scene a youngster was laying unconscious and not breathing after being found un-responsive in a pool skimmer box by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool.
Immediately getting to work the 37 firefighter checked for a response by looking, listening and feeling for life the patient appeared cold blooded.
After receiving no response the youngster was turned onto its back and Cardiopulmonary compressions started in an attempt to get a spring in his tail.
After more than ten minutes things weren’t looking good for the little fella but soon after an occasional “gasping breath” was noticed. From previous experience our firefighters know this is not the time to stop so CPR was continued.
Then miraculously “Lucky” the lizard started to breath on his own. He was quickly rolled back onto his stomach and within half an hour with a little sunshine was back to chasing insects.
It also serves as a timely reminder to know your CPR action plan in and around the water as we head towards the end of summer.Another great save by the Gordon crew.
Fire and Rescue NSW St John Ambulance Surf Life Saving NSW #preparedforanything Taroonga Zoo #beardeddragon #CPRsaveslivesGepostet von Fire and Rescue NSW Station 037 Gordon am Sonntag, 2. Februar 2020
Los hechos se remontan al sábado 1 de febrero, cuando el lagarto se ahogó en una piscina, pero pudo salvarse de la muerte gracias a un bombero, que le rescató y llevó a cabo una reanimación cardiopulmonar que realizó con el dedo índice. El acto lo realizó durante diez minutos, pero no se le veía ninguna mejora hasta que poco después notó un jadeo, por lo que continuó realizando más repeticiones, finalmente el animal comenzó a respirar.
Como se informa en la descripción del vídeo, una hora y media después del exitoso acto, el lagarto consiguió recuperar su vitalidad por completo y fue liberado para que volviera a su hábitat natural.