Un guión de “El Padrino”, a subasta

Julien's Auctions is proud to present "Property From The Estate Of Robert Evans", an auction taking place in Beverly Hills and live online at Julien's Live on Saturday, October 24th. "Property From The Estate Of Robert Evans" is a celebration of the dazzling life and singular career of the legendary American film producer and studio executive, Robert Evans. Evans produced some of American cinema's finest achievements and championed a new generation of commercial and artistic filmmaking from the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sidney Lumet, Roman Polanski, John Schlesinger and more. This exclusive auction event will take place Saturday, October 24th in Beverly Hills and live online at juliensauctions.com. On offer is a spectacular collection of the Hollywood titan's fine and decorative art, classic cars, household items, memorabilia, and awards and artifacts from Evans' most iconic film productions such as Chinatown, The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, Love Story, Rosemary's Baby, Serpico, True Grit, and more. Many of the over 650 items owned and used by the award-winning movie mogul - known for his larger than life celebrity persona as much as his cinematic legacy - come from his Woodland estate in Beverly Hills as depicted in the documentary film, The Kid Stays in the Picture, based on his famous autobiography of the same name. If you can't make it out to Beverly Hills to bid in person, you can still watch all the action as well as bid online at Julien's Live. JULIEN'S AUCTIONS PUBLIC EXHIBITION AND AUCTION LOCATION Julien's Auctions 257 N. Canon Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210 PUBLIC EXHIBITION Exhibition: Monday, October 19th-Friday, October 23rd 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time Free to the public LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION PROPERTY FROM THE ESTATE OF ROBERT EVANS Saturday, October 24 Session I: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Session II: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time