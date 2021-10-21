Los Golden Joystick Awards 2021 revelan los nóminados y la forma de voto

Deportes

El 23 de noviembre es la fecha en la que vuelve a celebrarse una edición más los Golden Joystick Awards. La 39º gala ha revelado todos sus nominados y su método de para poder seleccionar al candidato favorito.

Para hacerlo habrá que acudir al portal de gamesradar y en el botón ‘Start Voting’ se dispondrán las siguientes categorías:

Mejor Sonido

• Little Nightmares 2

• The Artful Escape

• Returnal

• Jett: The Far Shore

• Resident Evil Village

• Sable

Mejor Narrativa

• Chicory: A Colorful Tale

• Wildermyth

• Tales of Arise

• 12 Minutes

• Life is Strange: True Colors

• Psychonauts 2

Mejor Juego Multijugador

• Naraka Bladepoint

• Back 4 Blod

• Deathloop

• Chivalry 2

• It Takes Two

• Valheim

Mejor Diseño Visual

• Hitman 3

• The Artful Escape

• Psychonauts 2

• Genesis Noir

• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

• Little Nightmares 2

Mejor Expansión

• DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two

• The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

• Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion

• Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

• Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade - INTERmission

• The Sims 4: Cottage Living

Juego Móvil del Año

• Fantasian

• Cozy Grove

• Overboard!

• Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

• Clap Hanz Golf

• League of Legends: Wild Rift

Mejor Hardware de Gaming

• PS5

• Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

• WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD

• Xbox Series S

• Nintendo Switch OLED

• Xbox Series X

Mejor Juego Indie

• Wildermyth

• Bonfire Peaks

• Chicory: A Colorful Tale

• Sable

• Death’s Door

• Old World

Estudio del Año

• Arkane

• Capcom

• Housemarque

• Draknek & Friends

• IO Interactive

• Double Fine

Conoce los nominados a los Golden Joystick Awards 2021: Metroid Dread es contendiente a juego del año - https://t.co/EHdszdc7N8 pic.twitter.com/w0n0JUMo73 — Nintenderos (@Nintenderos) October 20, 2021

Mejor Actuación

• Ozioma Akagha

• Jason E. Kelley

• Jennifer Hale

• Elijah Wood

• Maggie Robertson

• Erika Mori

Mejor Comunidad

• Dreams

• Magic: The Gathering Arena

• No Man’s Sky: Origins

• Final Fantasy 14

• Destiny 2

• Monster Hunter Rise

Juego del Año en PC

• Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

• Hitman 3

• Old World

• Chivalry 2

• The Forgotten City

• Wildermyth

Juego del Año en PlayStation

• Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

• Kena: Bridge of Spirits

• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

• Deathloop

• Resident Evil Village

• Returnal

Juego del Año en Xbox

• The Artful Escape

• The Ascent

• Lost Judgment

• Psychonauts 2

• Microsoft Flight Simulator

• 12 Minutes

Juego del Año en Nintendo Switch

• Metroid Dread

• NEO: The World Ends With You

• Monster Hunter Rise

• Warioware: Get it Together

• New Pokémon Snap

• Bravely Default 2

Still Playing

• Genshin Impact

• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

• Fortnite

• Call of Duty: Warzone

• Rainbow Six Siege

• Final Fantasy 14

• Apex Legends

• GTA Online

• Destiny 2

• Rocket League

Most Wanted

• LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

• Pokémon Legends: Arceus

• God of War: Ragnarok

• Horizon Forbidden West

• Marvel’s Midnight Suns

• Gotham Knights

• Halo Infinite

• Elden Ring

• Grand Theft Auto V en PS5

• Starfield

• Skate 4

• The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Juego del Año Definitivo

• Psychonauts 2

• The Forgotten City

• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

• Deathloop

• It Takes Two

• Mass Effect Legendary Edition

• Wildermyth

• Metroid Dread

• Hitman 3

• Resident Evil Village

Al igual que la cita anterior, esta gala volverá a ser digital para que todos aquellos que quieran seguirla a través de los canales oficiales puedan visualizar cómo galardonan a cada uno de los títulos. Esta edición será una vez más la referencia de un sector e industria que no deja de crecer año tras año. Junto a esta, los Esports Awards y los Game Awards pondrán el broche de oro a un 2021 donde los videojuegos siguen formando parte de un ocio cada vez más grande.