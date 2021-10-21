Los Golden Joystick Awards 2021 revelan los nóminados y la forma de voto
Metroid Dread, DOOM Eternal o Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart algunos de los candidatos entre las diferentes categorías
El 23 de noviembre es la fecha en la que vuelve a celebrarse una edición más los Golden Joystick Awards. La 39º gala ha revelado todos sus nominados y su método de para poder seleccionar al candidato favorito.
Para hacerlo habrá que acudir al portal de gamesradar y en el botón ‘Start Voting’ se dispondrán las siguientes categorías:
Mejor Sonido
• Little Nightmares 2
• The Artful Escape
• Returnal
• Jett: The Far Shore
• Resident Evil Village
• Sable
Mejor Narrativa
• Chicory: A Colorful Tale
• Wildermyth
• Tales of Arise
• 12 Minutes
• Life is Strange: True Colors
• Psychonauts 2
Mejor Juego Multijugador
• Naraka Bladepoint
• Back 4 Blod
• Deathloop
• Chivalry 2
• It Takes Two
• Valheim
Mejor Diseño Visual
• Hitman 3
• The Artful Escape
• Psychonauts 2
• Genesis Noir
• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
• Little Nightmares 2
Mejor Expansión
• DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two
• The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
• Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion
• Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
• Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade - INTERmission
• The Sims 4: Cottage Living
Juego Móvil del Año
• Fantasian
• Cozy Grove
• Overboard!
• Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
• Clap Hanz Golf
• League of Legends: Wild Rift
Mejor Hardware de Gaming
• PS5
• Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080
• WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD
• Xbox Series S
• Nintendo Switch OLED
• Xbox Series X
Mejor Juego Indie
• Wildermyth
• Bonfire Peaks
• Chicory: A Colorful Tale
• Sable
• Death’s Door
• Old World
Estudio del Año
• Arkane
• Capcom
• Housemarque
• Draknek & Friends
• IO Interactive
• Double Fine
Mejor Actuación
• Ozioma Akagha
• Jason E. Kelley
• Jennifer Hale
• Elijah Wood
• Maggie Robertson
• Erika Mori
Mejor Comunidad
• Dreams
• Magic: The Gathering Arena
• No Man’s Sky: Origins
• Final Fantasy 14
• Destiny 2
• Monster Hunter Rise
Juego del Año en PC
• Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
• Hitman 3
• Old World
• Chivalry 2
• The Forgotten City
• Wildermyth
Juego del Año en PlayStation
• Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
• Kena: Bridge of Spirits
• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
• Deathloop
• Resident Evil Village
• Returnal
Juego del Año en Xbox
• The Artful Escape
• The Ascent
• Lost Judgment
• Psychonauts 2
• Microsoft Flight Simulator
• 12 Minutes
Juego del Año en Nintendo Switch
• Metroid Dread
• NEO: The World Ends With You
• Monster Hunter Rise
• Warioware: Get it Together
• New Pokémon Snap
• Bravely Default 2
Still Playing
• Genshin Impact
• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
• Fortnite
• Call of Duty: Warzone
• Rainbow Six Siege
• Final Fantasy 14
• Apex Legends
• GTA Online
• Destiny 2
• Rocket League
Most Wanted
• LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
• Pokémon Legends: Arceus
• God of War: Ragnarok
• Horizon Forbidden West
• Marvel’s Midnight Suns
• Gotham Knights
• Halo Infinite
• Elden Ring
• Grand Theft Auto V en PS5
• Starfield
• Skate 4
• The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
Juego del Año Definitivo
• Psychonauts 2
• The Forgotten City
• Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
• Deathloop
• It Takes Two
• Mass Effect Legendary Edition
• Wildermyth
• Metroid Dread
• Hitman 3
• Resident Evil Village
Al igual que la cita anterior, esta gala volverá a ser digital para que todos aquellos que quieran seguirla a través de los canales oficiales puedan visualizar cómo galardonan a cada uno de los títulos. Esta edición será una vez más la referencia de un sector e industria que no deja de crecer año tras año. Junto a esta, los Esports Awards y los Game Awards pondrán el broche de oro a un 2021 donde los videojuegos siguen formando parte de un ocio cada vez más grande.