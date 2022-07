Turquía libera al barco ruso con supuesto trigo ucraniano robado

#Russian occupiers are stealing #Ukrainian grain.

Dozens of trucks loaded with Ukrainian grain are heading from occupied #Melitopol in #Zaporizhzhia region to the occupied #Crimea.

🇷🇺 steal 🇺🇦 grain just like Soviets did during #Holodomor 1932-1933 in #Ukraine#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/mfR1BV4uN7