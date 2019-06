Irán ejecuta a un antiguo empleado del Ministerio de Defensa por espiar para la CIA

Se publica la ruta del dron estadounidense derribado

The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory.



We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters.



We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 20 de junio de 2019

At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak.



We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down. pic.twitter.com/pJ34Tysmsg — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 20 de junio de 2019

For more visual detail on the path, location, and point of impact of the U.S. military drone Iran shot down on Thursday, and of the waters over which it was flying, see these maps and coordinates.



There can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down. pic.twitter.com/eInqIYolaS — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 22 de junio de 2019

LEGEND: blue=drone; yellow line=Iranian FIR; red line=Iranian territorial waters; ; green line=baseline internal waters; yellow dots=Iran radio warnings sent; red dot=point of impact. pic.twitter.com/Fs2jadCuoq — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 22 de junio de 2019