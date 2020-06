Ocho sombreros perfectos para protegerte del sol y deslumbrar estos meses de verano

View this post on Instagram

"A person can learn a lot from a dog, about living each day with unbridled exuberance and joy, about seizing the moment and following your heart. To appreciate the simple things, a walk in the beach, a nap in a shaft of sunlight. Mostly, about friendship and selflessness and, above all else, unwavering loyalty. A dog doesn't care if you're rich or poor, clever or dull, smart or dumb. Give him your heart and he'll give you his. How many people can you say that about? How many people can make you feel rare and pure and special? How many people can make you feel extraordinary?"