La nave OSIRIS-REx de la NASA tiene 10 segundos para completar su misión en el asteroide Bennu

🔴 HAPPENING NOW: Join NASA’s @Dr_ThomasZ & Dr. Glaze for a Q&A as we gear up for @OSIRISREx's descent to the surface of asteroid Bennu to collect a space rock sample. Let's rock 'n' roll! https://t.co/rlLO2otKbJ



Send your questions using #ToBennuAndBack https://t.co/rlLO2otKbJ