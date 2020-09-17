El “Hulk iraní” anuncia su primera pelea en la categoría de boxeo más sangrienta del mundo

Sajad Gharibi, conocido como el “Hulk iraní” o el “Hércules persa”, ha confirmado en redes sociales su primera pelea en la sangrienta Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (boxeo sin guantes) para fin de año y promete “venganza” a todos los oponentes que se han atrevido a retarle.
Logró popularidad mundial por sus imágenes en Instagram, con las que sorprendió por su enorme aspecto y le llevaron de inmediato a ser comparado con el verde superhéroe de Marvel. Ahora, cuenta con medio millón de seguidores en la red social y sus instantáneas no dejan de impactar a sus fans.
David Feldman -presidente de la “BKFC”- anunció el fichaje de Gharibi (1,86 m.y 176 kg.) el año pasado, pero aún no había podido subir al ring. Tras estar alejado de las redes sociales durante una temporada, el enorme luchador ha vuelto para emitir un comunicado en el que anuncia que por fin disputará su primera pelea.
“Prometí no estar activo en ninguna de las redes sociales hasta tener un combate", escribió el gigante asiático en Instagram para confirmar que tendrá su primera pelea en Alemania a finales de año, aunque por el momento se desconoce oponente.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
You may fall for the problems of life many times, but you should never give up;I this time I came back to take revenge on all those who invited me to fight, from the Brazilian hulk to polish,who left after the challenge and refused to fight. I had promised not to be active on any of the social media untill the fight,but this time I will officially start my first fight with an organization in germany by the end of the year. Wishing the best to the people of Iran and all my fans. با توکل به خدا و با تمام قدرت قوی تر از قبل تمریناتم رو از سر گرفتم و هیچوقت متوقف نخواهم شد ، اینبار برای انتقام برگشتم از همه کسانی که من رو به مبارزه تهدید کردند از هالک برزیل تا لهستان ولی بعد از پذیرفتن چالش ، ترسوهای بزدل جا زدند و حاضر به رویارویی با من نشدند قبلاً قول داده بودم تا زمان فایت تو هیچ شبکه اجتماعی فعال نباشم اما ایندفعه کاملا قطعی اولین مبارزه ی خودم رو اواخر سال میلادی در آلمان انجام خواهم داد . با آرزوی سلامتی برای مردم ایران و تمام طرفدارانم در سراسر جهان
Sin embargo, Gharibi no ha querido dejar pasar la ocasión para retar a Romario dos Santos Alves, el Hulk brasileño, y también al fisicoculturista británico Martyn Ford, que se hizo famoso en 2016 por anunciar que se alistaría en el ejército de su país aunque finalmente no lo hizo.
“Nunca debes rendirte; yo esta vez volví para vengarme de todos los que me desafiaron” sentencia el luchador iraní.