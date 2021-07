🏖️🏨 554 million nights were booked via @Airbnb, @bookingcom, @Expedia or @Tripadvisor in the EU in 2019.

📱🛏️ Agreement between the European Commission and these platforms allowed us to publish first #data on such short-stay #accommodation @EU_Growth

👉 https://t.co/Qwx11Vu7Fk pic.twitter.com/gGgEVTkAta