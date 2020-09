El Príncipe Andrés, persona “non grata”

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to Edoardo and Beatrice who got married yesterday in a small private wedding at All Saints Chapel! 🎊❤️ Two photographs have been released from the day. The first shows the couple leaving All Saints Chapel and the second shows the newlyweds with The Queen and Prince Philip. They were taken by Benjamin Wheeler. Simply stunning! Princess Beatrice planned the wedding with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, in just two weeks after government restrictions were relaxed. The guests were socially distanced in the church with an outdoors reception at the Royal Lodge afterwards. In accordance with government guidelines no hymns were sung but the couple’s mothers read two of their favorite poems: Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116 and ‘I Carry You in My Heart’ by E.E.Cummings. Prince Andrew walked his daughter down the aisle and Edoardo’s son Wolfie was the best man/page boy. The church was decorated with pink and white delphiniums, roses, waxflower and hydrangeas from Windsor Great Park. The wedding breakfast afterwards was in a blue-and-white themed open-sided luxury Indian tent at Royal Lodge. Society caterers Spook London provided canapes and a sit-down lunch with wine and champagne. Andrew and Edo gave speeches and the newlyweds enjoyed their first night together as man and wife in a special glamping pod! (With thanks to Daily Mail for these details). Princess Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress on loan from the Queen. It was remodelled and fitted by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin. She also wore Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, which The Queen wore on her wedding day almost 75 years ago. We’ll discuss it in more detail in my next post. Edoardo hasn’t received a title from the British Royal Family. Beatrice’s titles stay the same however she will now just be known as HRH Princess Beatrice (not HRH Princess Beatrice of York). However, Edo is descended from Italian aristocracy so now he’s married he will become a Count. Beatrice thus becomes a Contessa (the Italian equivalent of Countess). They won’t use these titles in the UK though as they are not British titles. She looked absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations again to the couple!