Jake, el perro que recibió nueve puñaladas por “venganza” hasta morir tras una fuerte discusión de pareja

SHERIFF IVEY AND AGENT STRAIGHT WALK ANIMAL CRUELTY SUSPECT SHERRY ANN WHITE INTO THE BREVARD COUNTY JAIL!! I am disgusted by the actions of this individual who stabbed her husband’s innocent dog to death because she was angry at her husband!! Sherry Ann White stabbed “Jake” at least 9 times and then awakened her husband to tell him she had killed his dog!! As I have always said…if you can do something like this to an animal you could do it to a human!! Thank you to Agent Straight for working another solid investigation and for being a voice for these innocent pets!! Sheriff Wayne Ivey