21 de febrero: Día Internacional del Guía de Turismo

Today we celebrate International Tourist Guide Day, a day that was set in motion in 1989 at the 3rd WFTGA Convention in Nicosia, Cyprus - Alushca Ritchie, WFTGA President and

Manu, Viola, Nina, James, Maricar - Exbo members #ITGDay2022 #wftga #touristguides pic.twitter.com/Jfeu2fo61w