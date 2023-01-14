Desnudos integrales, pezones censurados... así es el vídeo más explícito de Maneskin

Maneskin revolucionó su propio mundo al presentarse y ganar Eurovisión en 2021 con “Zitti e buoni” y desde entonces su carrera ha sido imparable y ya preparan su gira mundial “Loud Kids World Tour” para 2023 con una fecha para España.

Cuentan para su nuevo sencillo “Gossip”, antesala de su tercer álbum de estudio, “Rush!”, con Tom Morello, ex guitarrista de Audioslave. Con el lanzamiento se acompaña un videoclip que dará mucho que hablar. Desnudos integrales de los miembros de la banda y casi una decena de pezones pixelados dan juego en este tema que juega con la falsedad de la sociedad.

Además, para aderezar el lanzamiento, el grupo al completo ha contestado a varios cotilleos que circulan sobre ellos en “Gossip Sessions”.

LETRA COMPLETA GOSSIP

Welcome to the city of lies

Where everything’s got a price

It’s gonna be your new favorite place

You can be a movie star

And get everything you want

Just put some plastic on your face

This place is a circus, you just see the surface

They cover shit under the rug

You can’t see they’re faking, they’ll never be naked

Just fill your drink with tonic gin, this is the American dream, so

Sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You’re not iconic, you are just like them all

Don’t act like you don’t know, so

Sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You’re not iconic, you are just like them all

Don’t act like you don’t know, oh

Keep drinking and acting cool

Don’t care if your day is blue

Nobody loves a gloomy face, just

Take your pills and dance all night

Don’t think at all, that’s the advice

So c’mon, let’s try, it’s just a taste

This place is a circus, you just see the surface

They cover shit under the rug

You can’t see they’re faking, they’ll never be naked

Just fill your drink with tonic gin, this is the American dream, so

Sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You’re not iconic, you are just like them all

Don’t act like you don’t know, so

Sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You’re not iconic, you are just like them all

Don’t act like you don’t know, oh

So sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke

Sip the gossip, burn down your throat

You’re not iconic, you are just like them all