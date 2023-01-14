Desnudos integrales, pezones censurados... así es el vídeo más explícito de Maneskin
El grupo lanza su nuevo sencillo “Gossip” como antesala a su tercer álbum de estudio, “Rush!”
Maneskin revolucionó su propio mundo al presentarse y ganar Eurovisión en 2021 con “Zitti e buoni” y desde entonces su carrera ha sido imparable y ya preparan su gira mundial “Loud Kids World Tour” para 2023 con una fecha para España.
Cuentan para su nuevo sencillo “Gossip”, antesala de su tercer álbum de estudio, “Rush!”, con Tom Morello, ex guitarrista de Audioslave. Con el lanzamiento se acompaña un videoclip que dará mucho que hablar. Desnudos integrales de los miembros de la banda y casi una decena de pezones pixelados dan juego en este tema que juega con la falsedad de la sociedad.
Además, para aderezar el lanzamiento, el grupo al completo ha contestado a varios cotilleos que circulan sobre ellos en “Gossip Sessions”.
@therealmaneskin Why does everybody think we fu***d????🧐 GOSSIP feat. @Tom Morello out on Jan 13th. #GOSSIP ♬ GOSSIP (feat. Tom Morello) - Måneskin
LETRA COMPLETA GOSSIP
Welcome to the city of lies
Where everything’s got a price
It’s gonna be your new favorite place
You can be a movie star
And get everything you want
Just put some plastic on your face
This place is a circus, you just see the surface
They cover shit under the rug
You can’t see they’re faking, they’ll never be naked
Just fill your drink with tonic gin, this is the American dream, so
Sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You’re not iconic, you are just like them all
Don’t act like you don’t know, so
Sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You’re not iconic, you are just like them all
Don’t act like you don’t know, oh
Keep drinking and acting cool
Don’t care if your day is blue
Nobody loves a gloomy face, just
Take your pills and dance all night
Don’t think at all, that’s the advice
So c’mon, let’s try, it’s just a taste
This place is a circus, you just see the surface
They cover shit under the rug
You can’t see they’re faking, they’ll never be naked
Just fill your drink with tonic gin, this is the American dream, so
Sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You’re not iconic, you are just like them all
Don’t act like you don’t know, so
Sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You’re not iconic, you are just like them all
Don’t act like you don’t know, oh
So sip the gossip, drink ‘til you choke
Sip the gossip, burn down your throat
You’re not iconic, you are just like them all