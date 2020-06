Se cumplen 15 años del primer Roland Garros de Nadal: “Claro que pensábamos que podía ganar”

Imagine Nadal being booed in the 1/8 of his very first RG in 2005



Grosjean called for review too late and lost his game though Nadal's ball was out. The crowd went truly nuts after that, Rafa wasn't able to serve for 6 (!) minutes, then was broken and lost that set. Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/Mw9o8RNF5H