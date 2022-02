Luka Doncic bate su récord de anotación en la NBA

Luka Doncic's 51 points are tied for the second-most points scored by a @dallasmavs player in a regular-season game:



Dirk Nowitzki (53 PTS) 12/02/04

Dirk Nowitzki (51 PTS) 3/23/06

Luka Doncic (51 PTS) 2/10/22