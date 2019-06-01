Tras la foto del atasco del Everest, el vídeo

"Estuve hora y media manejando el tráfico", explicaba en una entrevista @nimsdai, el autor de la foto del Everest, en una entrevista a la ABC en la que cuenta cómo fue el momento de la foto también recogido en vídeo. Dice que se tardó el doble de tiempo en alcanzar la cima y que después, entre los que subían y bajaban, se formó un atasco de gente que él intentó dirigir porque alguien tenía que hacerlo. Y la falta de oxígeno es el gran problema. En el vídeo que ha publicado la NBC se ve cómo la gente espera quieta, sin poder movere
Ascending Mount Everest is no joke. In this video, climbers queue up through Ice Valley to complete the final ascent. As you can tell, it’s a bit crowded. Crowds on Everest have been a growing issue: this year alone, 11 people have died. Nepal, one of the world’s poorest countries, has no intention of restricting the number of permits issued, instead encouraging even more tourists and climbers to come "for both pleasure and fame," said Mohan Krishna Sapkota, secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation. The country does not cap the permits issued or control the timing of expeditions. Instead, operators and guides are responsible, resulting in big lines like the ones seen here. : Furba Tashi. #NBC7 #Nepal #MountEverest #mtEverest