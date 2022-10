DreamHack llega a Japón en 2023

We're excited to announce that DreamHack is growing! 🎉



In 2023 we'll be bringing our DreamHack festival to Japan for the very first time.



More gaming. More adventure. More community! We hope to see you there. 🧡

#DHJapan | 🌸 https://t.co/lUBigFSNob pic.twitter.com/pE5HOEyQaf