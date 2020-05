Muere Pablo Brandam, primo de la Reina Sofía

View this post on Instagram

Death of Paul Bradam , first cousin of King Constantine, Queen Sofia and Princess Irene of Greece . Paul Brandam was the son of Princess Catherine of Greece , Lady Brandam , sister of King Alexander ,King George II, King Paul of Greece , Queen Mother Helen of Romania and Irene , Duchess of Aosta. In London , May 9th #greekroyalfamily #greekroyals #greekroyalty #royalfamilyofgreece