Un avión espía de EEUU sobrevuela la base naval china que alberga la flota de submarinos nucleares

Last night, USAF RC-135U Combat Sent 64-14849 flew a collection sortie over the South China Sea, just off the coast of the Southern Theater and Hainan Island. Included are points in China and the South China Sea on areas tagged as "military use" on OpenStreetMaps. #ADSB #AE01D5 https://t.co/EfSFt5SDoT pic.twitter.com/Ufi9WdWbQQ