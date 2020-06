Cristina Pedroche revoluciona Instagram con el accesorio más original (y divertido) para sus zapatillas

View this post on Instagram

This Summer new MUST HAVE 💥 Fun, New and Trendy! Upgrade your sneaker game with our need-now Maria Pascual Shoe Clips ⚡️ Ready to make you unique, you either Love them or Hate them but we can assure they have come here to stay ❤️ Limited edition | Film Maker @bdeventura in Collaboration with @nikewomen Model @paulatruiz Team @_oliviarobert & @ecolubi | SHOP BEFORE THEY ARE GONE | www.maria-pascual.com