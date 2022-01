El Valencia quiere dar la campanada haciéndose con Van de Beek

Excl. Crystal Palace and Valencia have both asked for Van de Beek on loan. Donny wants to play, Ragnick reluctant to let him go but Palace will push 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC



Man Utd are not accepting any loan with buy option proposal - they want Van de Beek to be in the team for season 22/23. pic.twitter.com/Uy4sXyDKzp