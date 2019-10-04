Pigle: el cachorrito sordo y ciego que es todo un ejemplo de superación

Se llama Piglet y sí, toma su nombre por su gran parecido al cerdito de dibujos animados de Winni the pooh. Al igual que él su piel es rosada, sin embargo se trata un perro, mezcla de salchicha y chihuahua. Este cachorrito es influencer en Instagram, pero sobre todo es un ejemplo de superación e inclusividad.
Nació ciego y sordo y al poco tiempo fue abandonado. Cuando la veterinaria de Connecticut (Estados Unidos) Melissa Shapiro lo conoció en un refugio, casi recién nacido y con menos de un kilo de peso, no pudo evitar la tentación de llevárselo con ella. Ahora vive como un “principe” junto con otros 37 perros en Georgia.
Last night I left the tiny boy home with the rest of the dogs. Warren and I went to a piano violin concert given by our good friends Andy and Darwin. Andy’s 2 year old son and wife were there long enough for us to witness the most adorable little boy enjoying listening to his dad playing the piano. During the concert I was thinking about Piglet- of course. Over two years ago Piglet was our foster puppy. We were very serious about finding him a forever home. Piglet was listed on Petfinder. I posted pictures and videos of him on my own Facebook page. We were very clear about certain requirements and limits for applicants. Topping the list was that his new home would have other small dogs for him to play with, and no small children. The point of this story is that after the concert we stayed to chat with our musician friends. The first thing Andy said to me was that he wanted to thank me. I immediately said, “For not giving you Piglet?” And he said “Yes. That would have been a mistake.” He went on to say something to the tune of wanting to adopt Piglet was driven by unrealistic emotions. Recently I wrote an article called How Will You Choose Your Next Pup? https://petinsider.com/how-will-you-choose-your-next-pup/ The point of the article is that choosing a new dog must be based on that dog being the right match for your family. There are so many dogs with so many different personalities, preferences, activity levels, and needs. Hair coat, size, breed type, and age are also important considerations in finding the right match. We are happy Piglet stayed with us. There absolutely are others who could have adopted him and given him an amazing life. But realistically, he was not a beginner dog and he was not a dog for a family with babies. He was and is not a dog that wants to be carried around in a pouch as some imagined. Piglet is an active feisty dachshund chihuahua mix with a strong will and determination to be a dog. He has no idea he is so small and he certainly doesn’t let his disabilities stand in his way. I’m happy that my friend Andy came to realize that the dogs he has are a good match for his family and Piglet was not. Have a great Sunday!!
“Fue una decisión muy dificil. Cuidar de un cachorro discapacitado es como tener un trabajo a tiempo completo. Pero es tan mono que no pudimos separarnos de él”, declaró la mujer a People. A Pigle le costó mucho adaptarse a su nuevo entorno y la veterinaria a penas salía de casa por quedarse con él. “Tenía tanta ansiedad que gritaba constantemente”, afirma Shapiro. Fue cuestión de tiempo salir adelante y ahora se ha convertido en toda una estrella en las redes sociales.
Esto, sin embargo, es tal vez lo menos importante ya que Pigle es mucho más que eso. Su dueña pensó que su historia podría ayudar a más personas que, como él, sufren alguna discapacidad. Por eso lo dio a conocer a través de internet.
Al poco tiempo, el cachorro fue utilizado por un profesor de un colegio de Massachisetts como ejemplo de una terapia de crecimiento positivo y lucha personal. A los estudiantes les caló tan hondo que al final de año recibieron una visita sorpresa del protagonista. Actualmente, Pigle tiene su propia página web con un programa de aprendizaje para niños que se enfrentan a desafíos como el suyo. Les enseña a vivir con lo que tienen, aceptarse y olvidarse de lo que no tienen.
Además, Pigle y su historia han servido para animar a otros dueños como Melissa a adoptar cachorros que tienen este tipo de problemas. Todo el dinero que la veterinaria gana con las visitas a redes sociales es invertido en refugios de animales con necesidades especiales. Por ahora, ya ha recaudado 30.000 dólares, pero solo es el principio. Este cachorrito ya ha demostrado que no se rinde tan fácilmente.
Capping off an amazing day with this little pink boy. He is as versatile as any dog I know; in his own way. He doesn’t necessarily enjoy activities the same way other dogs do- he can’t see and he can’t hear. So when he gets to new places it takes him a lot longer to acclimate and adjust. He has 3/5 processing power compared to others. But what he has he uses to the max. That is a Piglet Mindset. Some would ask why I would drag him on a train and subway all the way to NYC to eat a few dog treats. Then drag him back home again in a Lyft car and another train. What does he get out of all of that? He enjoys experiencing the world just like any other individual does. He travels in the comfort of his own doggie stroller and he has his mom there to keep him centered. He absolutely does not want to be left home. Now we are heading out for our second dog walk at the beach. I first came down here with Gina and Dean, and Piggy. Now I’m here with Susie, Annie, Evie, and Zoey, and Piggy. He is aware of everything that goes on around him. He loves his routine and he is open to new adventures as long as he maintains some consistency like having his stroller as a home base. Piglet knows when we are off on an adventure and he makes sure he is included. I enjoy helping him live a productive, meaningful, happy life. Here he is looking as handsome as ever on a beautiful night at the beach. Have a great night. . . . #pinkpigletpuppy #beachdog #dogsdoingthings #adventuredog #dogfeatures #dogshavingfun #disableddogs #cutestever #ilovemydog #blinddogsofinstagram #deafdogsofinstagram #disableddogs