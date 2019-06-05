TV News

“Punky Brewster” vuelve a la televisión: así es Soleil Moon Frye 30 años después

Soleil Moon Frye, en el papel de Punky Brewster, y George Gaynes, que falleció en 2016 y que en la ficción interpretó al adulto Henry Warnimont que acogía en su casa a la niña, fueron los protagonistas de esta serie de los 80 y 90.

05 de junio de 2019. 17:16h

La popular comedia televisiva de los años 80 y 90 "Punky Brewster" tendrá una secuela si se concretan los planes de un proyecto que pretende recuperar a su actriz original, Soleil Moon Frye, para situarla ya como adulta y como madre de tres niños en esta nueva serie.

El medio especializado Deadline aseguró hoy que Universal Content Productions está barajando dar una nueva vida a "Punky Brewster", la emblemática serie sobre una niña sin familia que era criada por un padre adoptivo.

Soleil Moon Frye, en el papel de la inolvidable y singular Punky Brewster, y George Gaynes, que falleció en 2016 y que en la ficción interpretó al adulto Henry Warnimont que acogía en su casa a la niña, fueron los protagonistas de esta serie que, aunque solo se emitió originalmente entre 1984 y 1988, alcanzó una gran popularidad y se benefició posteriormente de las constantes reposiciones.

La idea detrás de la secuela de "Punky Brewster" se basa en que ahora la niña es una madre soltera con tres hijos que se encuentra con una joven que le recuerda a ella misma de pequeña.

Aunque todavía se conocen pocos detalles de este proyecto, lo que si es seguro es que la protagonista será una madre soltera de tres hijos que se encontrará con una niña que le recordará a su infancia y cambiará su vida.

