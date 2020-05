Salzburgo y el deseo que se hizo realidad

View this post on Instagram

🏰𝐇𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐳𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫 - 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐳𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠 - 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐳𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠 - 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚🇦🇹⠀ ⠀ 📷Nikon D750 - ISO 50 - 24-120mm lens f4G ED VR - 34mm - f/4,0 10 sec⠀ ⠀ 🏰The Hohensalzburg Fortress -German: Festung Hohensalzburg- is enthroned at the top of the Festungsberg⛰️, a hill in the city of Salzburg. It is the biggest fully preserved castle🏰 in Central Europe and with a length of 250 m -820 ft- and a width of 150 m -490 ft- it is also one of the largest medieval castles🏰 in Europe.⠀ ⠀ ▪️𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙛 𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮⠀ 🏗️The construction of the fortress🏰 began in 1077 under the rule of archbishop✝️ Gebhard von Helfenstein. The original building was a basic bailey with a wooden wall🧱. But during the Holy Roman Empire👑, the archbishops of Salzburg were already powerful political figures and they expanded the fortress🏰 to protect their interests.⠀ ⠀ ➡️From 1495 to 1519 the complex acquired the appearance we recognise today under Prince-Archbishop👑 Leonhard von Keutschach. rule. Prince-Archbishop Matthäus👑 Lang Von Wellenburg first documented the Reisszug in 1515, a very early and primitive funicular railway🚞 that provided goods📦 access to the upper courtyard of the fortress🏰. The line still exists and is probably the oldest operational railway🚞 in the world🌍. The construction🏗️ of the current external bastions, began in the 16th century and was completed in the 17th century, and they were added for fear of a Turkish Invasion⚔️.⠀ ⠀ 🏰The fortress was surrendered without a fight⚔️ to French troops under General Jean Victor Marie Moreau during the Napoleonic War of the Second Coalition in 1800 and the last Prince-Archbishop👑 Count Hieronymus von Colloredo fled to Vienna.⠀ ⠀ 📅During the early 20th century it was used as a prison⛓️, holding Italian prisoners of war during World War I and Nazi activists before Germany's annexation of Austria in March 1938.⠀ ⠀ ❓Did you know that prior to 1816, Salzburg was its own country, separate from the rest of Austria🇦🇹?