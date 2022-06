Roskilde: la mayor tragedia de Pearl Jam

“It's been 20 years since that day.

A normal festival show day...show up 5 hours ahead. Wait for your slot.

I barely remember it...

Sunny, I think.

Lou Reed played, I think.

Then rain and wind.



But nothing has been the same since.”



Full statement: https://t.co/vM0FIOoO1s pic.twitter.com/CIAOirYnS5