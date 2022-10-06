El mundo del fútbol llora la muerte del preparador físico del Tottenham

A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero. My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/AK1kgkruIH — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 6, 2022

Since I arrived at Tottenham, Gian has been a huge inspiration to me. He always said that I would help him a lot during the season, but who helped me was him... much more than he can imagine. Today we woke up to the terrible news of his passing and we are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/KP0yTTzNYx — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 6, 2022

I have never worked with anyone who encouraged us and taught us to exceed our limits as much as you did. Great professional, amazing human being. You will be forever in our hearts! May God comfort your family. Thank you for everything Prof. 🖤 #GianPiero pic.twitter.com/TCnrrQz0Uy — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) October 6, 2022

Was such an amazing person😢💙

Devastated by the news 💔

Was always positive and always pushing us to our limits to become better.

My love and strength goes out to his family and everyone connected to Gian piero at this difficult time 🙏🏿

RIP Prof 💙💙💙 https://t.co/FNNmp43CqP — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) October 6, 2022