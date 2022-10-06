Hoy
El mundo del fútbol llora la muerte del preparador físico del Tottenham

El preparador físico del Tottenham trabajó en su día con Ancelotti.

Gian Piero Ventrone
Gian Piero Ventrone, preparador físico del Tottenham. FOTO: Tottenham
Gian Piero Ventrone, preparador físico del Tottenham Hotspur, falleció este jueves, según anunció el club inglés.

“El Marine”, como era apodado Gian Piero Ventrone, llegó al Tottenham en 2021 de la mano de Antonio Conte y era conocido por sus rigurosos métodos de entrenamiento.

Estamos devastados de anunciar que nuestro preparador físico Gian Piero Ventrone ha fallecido. Le echaremos mucho de menos en el club y nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos en estos tiempos tan difíciles”, dijo el Tottenham en un comunicado.

Gian Piero Ventrone, de 61 años, había trabajado también en el Juventus Turín, donde coincidió con Carlo Ancelotti, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergande y en el Ajaccio.

El Tottenham decidió cancelar su rueda de prensa de este jueves por el fallecimiento del preparador físico.

La reacción del mundo del fútbol a la muerte del preparador físico del Tottenham

Harry Kane, Richarlison, Lucas Moura, Matt Dogerty, Ryan Sessegnon, Ledley King o Ryan Mason son algunos futbolistas cuyos mensajes a Gian Piero Ventrone ha compartido el Tottenham en sus redes sociales.

