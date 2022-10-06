El mundo del fútbol llora la muerte del preparador físico del Tottenham
El preparador físico del Tottenham trabajó en su día con Ancelotti.
Gian Piero Ventrone, preparador físico del Tottenham Hotspur, falleció este jueves, según anunció el club inglés.
“El Marine”, como era apodado Gian Piero Ventrone, llegó al Tottenham en 2021 de la mano de Antonio Conte y era conocido por sus rigurosos métodos de entrenamiento.
“Estamos devastados de anunciar que nuestro preparador físico Gian Piero Ventrone ha fallecido. Le echaremos mucho de menos en el club y nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos en estos tiempos tan difíciles”, dijo el Tottenham en un comunicado.
Gian Piero Ventrone, de 61 años, había trabajado también en el Juventus Turín, donde coincidió con Carlo Ancelotti, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergande y en el Ajaccio.
El Tottenham decidió cancelar su rueda de prensa de este jueves por el fallecimiento del preparador físico.
Estamos devastados por el fallecimiento de Gian Piero Ventrone.— Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) October 6, 2022
Todos en el club lo extrañaremos, nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos. pic.twitter.com/w7eRVpU9Jw
La reacción del mundo del fútbol a la muerte del preparador físico del Tottenham
Harry Kane, Richarlison, Lucas Moura, Matt Dogerty, Ryan Sessegnon, Ledley King o Ryan Mason son algunos futbolistas cuyos mensajes a Gian Piero Ventrone ha compartido el Tottenham en sus redes sociales.
A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero. My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/AK1kgkruIH— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 6, 2022
Since I arrived at Tottenham, Gian has been a huge inspiration to me. He always said that I would help him a lot during the season, but who helped me was him... much more than he can imagine. Today we woke up to the terrible news of his passing and we are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/KP0yTTzNYx— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 6, 2022
I have never worked with anyone who encouraged us and taught us to exceed our limits as much as you did. Great professional, amazing human being. You will be forever in our hearts! May God comfort your family. Thank you for everything Prof. 🖤 #GianPiero pic.twitter.com/TCnrrQz0Uy— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) October 6, 2022
Amazing Man 😢 https://t.co/Hv5dbeDFpX— Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) October 6, 2022
Was such an amazing person😢💙— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) October 6, 2022
Devastated by the news 💔
Was always positive and always pushing us to our limits to become better.
My love and strength goes out to his family and everyone connected to Gian piero at this difficult time 🙏🏿
RIP Prof 💙💙💙 https://t.co/FNNmp43CqP
🙏🏾 RIP coach https://t.co/OeDXIzIBRM— Ledley King (@LedleyKing) October 6, 2022
I’m absolutely devasted by the loss of Gian Piero. He has made such an impact on me and I feel so lucky to have spent the last year alongside him. We will all miss you— Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) October 6, 2022
Thankyou prof 💙 pic.twitter.com/bZacSgw2Li