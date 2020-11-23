Dos muertos en un apuñalamiento en una iglesia en San José, California

Dos personas murieron en un apuñalamiento el domingo por la noche en una iglesia en California, y muchas otras personas están “gravemente heridas”, dijeron la policía de San José y el alcalde Sam Liccardo.

“Nuestros corazones están con las familias de los dos miembros de la comunidad que sucumbieron a las heridas de arma blanca en el ataque en el centro de la Iglesia Bautista Grace”, dijo Liccardo en un tuit el domingo por la noche. El alcalde también dijo en el tuit que un sospechoso había sido arrestado, pero luego borró el tuit y dijo que habría una declaración de la policía sobre el estado de la investigación.

Units are currently at the scene of a possible stabbing at the Grace Baptist Church located at 484 E San Fernando St. This is an active scene, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/0oTioeIqEE — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

La policía de San José dijo en Twitter que los oficiales acudieron a la iglesia tras ser alertados de un apuñalamiento. El departamento confirmó las muertes y dijo que varias personas sufrieron heridas, algunas potencialmente mortales. La policía dijo que no se estaban llevando a cabo servicios en el momento del apuñalamiento, pero que se había llevado a personas sin hogar a la iglesia para que pudieran refugiarse del frío.

#BREAKING: Multiple people stabbing reported inside the Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, #California. Police say more information will be released when it becomes available. #Stabbing pic.twitter.com/byh75KcBwA — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) November 23, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California, and multiple other people are “seriously wounded,” San Jose police and Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday. The mayor also said in the tweet that a suspect had been arrested, but later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police on the status of the investigation was upcoming.

San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.

Police said there were no services taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.