Anya Taylor-Joy, una de las actrices del momento, nueva embajadora de Dior

Dior announces @AnyaTaylorJoy as new global ambassador for fashion and makeup. Here the actress is pictured in the macramé-detail #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2020 gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri - with #DiorBeauty look - she wore for the 26th @CriticsChoice Awards.

