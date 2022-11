El sistema anticarro Javelin y el antiaéreo Stinger se unen para atacar drones, aviones y misiles

A Stinger Missile being launched from a Javelin Light Weight Command Launch Unit. Next week, Raytheon & the US Army will demonstrate a Stinger🤝Javelin #LWCLU shot slewed by sensors connected to the launcher via the Forward Area Air Defense Command & Control #FAADC2. (📸US Army) https://t.co/6lF67bKFsk pic.twitter.com/P5OAPU5JCd