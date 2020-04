La moda se moviliza por el coronavirus: la última iniciativa de Sandro y otras campañas solidarias del sector para ayudar a combatir la pandemia

View this post on Instagram

Charity auction | Do you remember the exclusive dress that Sofía Sánchez de Betak, @chufy, wore at the last edition of Met Gala? Now it can be yours! Because @chufy has organised a charitable campaign to support Médecins Sans Frontières in its fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic, with unique designs, experiences and artworks donated by friends like Mango, Leandra Medine and André Saraiva, among others. The auction will start tomorrow, 15 April, on 32auctions.com/ALITTLESOMETHING. Check it out! #MangoTogether #StayHome