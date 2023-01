“Cara de Ozempic”: El inesperado efecto secundario del fármaco para la diabetes utilizado por los famosos para perder peso

How to prevent the “ozempic face” or skin sagging during weight loss: 1. Lose weight GRADUALLY (2lbs per week). This way you give your skin time to adjust. If you lose weight too fast is not just fat, its muscle and water. 2. Increase protein intake (increases collagen production) About 1.2-1.6gr/kg/day 3. Hydration: KEY to maintain skin elasticity and prevents loose skin 4. Stop smoking; nicotine decreases blood flow in your skin that result in premature wrinkles and dry skin. 5. Strength training (body); increase muscle mass and make skin tighter 6. Eat foods with good fats such as fatty fish, avocado, EVOO and nuts 7. Supplements such as omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin A, C and E, these are needed for collagen and elastin production 8. If peri/menopausal MHT if you are a candidate; estrogen is needed for proper collagen production #ozempicface #ozempicweightloss #mounjarojourney #weightlossprogress #nycdoctors #obesitydoctor #obesitymedicine #ozempicshot #ozempicworks #wegovyweightloss #skinnyisnothealth #hormonedoctor #latindoctor #doctora #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmeds #childhoodobesity #nycdoctor #nycdoctorblogger