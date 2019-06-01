MENÚ
sábado 01 junio 2019
01:14
Actualizado
Se habla de:
Juicio del Procés
Congreso de los Diputados
Raúl Bravo

Internacional

Un tiroteo en Virginia (EEUU) deja al menos 11 muertos y 6 heridos

El autor ha sido abatido. Un empleado testigo de los hechos ha relatado que estaban trabajando cuando empezaron a sonar los disparos, así como que vio a una mujer gravemente herida.

  • El tiroteo tuvo lugar en oficinas municipales de la localidad de Virginia Beach / Ap
    El tiroteo tuvo lugar en oficinas municipales de la localidad de Virginia Beach / Ap

Tiempo de lectura 2 min.

Hace 1 minuto

Comentada
larazon.es 1/6/2019

ETIQUETAS

Un tiroteo en oficinas municipales de la localidad de Virginia Beach (Virginia, EE.UU.) dejó hoy al menos 11 muertos y 6 heridos, según informaron las autoridades. El autor ha sido abatido, aunque por el momento se desconocen las causas del tiroteo.

Un empleado testigo de los hechos ha relatado a la cadena NBC que estaban trabajando cuando empezaron a sonar los disparos, así como que vio a una mujer gravemente herida.

Últimas noticias

Red de Blogs

Otro blogs