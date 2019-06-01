Un tiroteo en oficinas municipales de la localidad de Virginia Beach (Virginia, EE.UU.) dejó hoy al menos 11 muertos y 6 heridos, según informaron las autoridades. El autor ha sido abatido, aunque por el momento se desconocen las causas del tiroteo.
ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) 31 de mayo de 2019
Un empleado testigo de los hechos ha relatado a la cadena NBC que estaban trabajando cuando empezaron a sonar los disparos, así como que vio a una mujer gravemente herida.
This is what weâ€™re seeing. Police say this is an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Courthouse is still on lockdown. Hereâ€™s what we know so far https://t.co/ucq7ago8Az pic.twitter.com/xwyGXgU75D— Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) 31 de mayo de 2019