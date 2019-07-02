  1. Viralizate

Así es el "bottle cap challenge", el nuevo reto viral de abrir una botella con una patada

Conor McGregor aprovecha este reto para desafiar a Floyd Mayweather y publicitar su marca de whysky

02 de julio de 2019. 21:15h

C. Lorca 2/7/2019

ETIQUETAS

Una cámara que grabe (como sucede en el 100% de los casos), una botella (como ya ha ocurrido alguna vez) y buena elasticidad: son todos los elementos necesarios para completar el último reto del mundo de Internet. La nueva tendencia que mueve las redes consiste en una patada giratoria que abra una botella de plástico, desenrroscándose con el pie el tapón tratando de no tirar la botella. Muchos son los que se han unido a este reto: Jason Statham demuestra su buena forma sin apenas mover el recipiente y Conor McGregor aprovecha para retar a su máximo rival, Floyd Mayweather... Publicitando mientras su marca de whisky.

