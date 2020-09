Michelle Obama, sobre su matrimonio: “Quería tirar a Barack por la ventana”

View this post on Instagram

It’s been another heavy stretch for so many of us. And this week’s episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast is a conversation I had a little while back with my friend Conan O’Brien. It’s about marriage—a source of strength and perspective through times like these for so many of us. We reflect on our own marriages and experiences as parents––and talk about the importance of honesty, authenticity, and being your true self with your partner. And because it’s Conan, this one’s a lot of fun. I think we all can use that right now. Listen in at the link in my bio.