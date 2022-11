“¡Muerte a Jamenei!”: los iraníes desafían al régimen tras la primera condena a muerte

November 14 - Tehran, #Iran

Locals were chanting in the streets in the hours after midnight local time.

"Death to Khamenei!"

"This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!"#IranRevolution2022#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبرpic.twitter.com/IXqNXcMYXs