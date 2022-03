5 palabras que tienes que conocer para ser un experto de la moda urbana

Bless to all that participated in da Great Bolo Exchange 🔂🅱️

the jackets were donated to

St. Lawrence’s Larder an Organisation based in London, who provide meals to the homeless & in need, so they can get a warm meal and now a warm jacket for winter.



RTW. https://t.co/5lwXl7cW2P pic.twitter.com/gbNxaUzYSl