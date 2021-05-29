Algo de claridad en la nube

A menudo entre el batiburrillo de términos que escuchamos cuando se habla de transformación digital se escucha un término, Cloud.

Alguna idea del término ya tenemos. Si estamos en el universo Apple, iCloud es donde Apple me guarda las fotos; si estamos en Android, el servicio Google Fotos en Drive hace lo mismo y es la misma idea.

Vamos a tratar de explicar y de clarificar qué es Cloud y por qué tiene y va a tener un gran impacto en la transformación digital.

El consumo de todo tipo de infraestructuras, servicios, incluso bienes privados, está cambiando. Estamos pasando de un modelo de pertenencia a un modelo de uso. Lo vemos en los coches que se alquilan en las ciudades mediante aplicaciones, no poseemos un coche, pero pagamos por el uso puntual que hacemos de él, sin compromisos y sin gastos derivados de nada que no sea el uso.

En el mundo IT está empezando a ocurrir el mismo proceso, los modelos de negocio convergen más y más hacia modelos de pago por uso.

En ese contexto aparecieron hace algo más de 10 años las primeras propuestas de usar computación (capacidad de cálculo de los ordenadores de manera compartida en modelo de pago por uso). Esto se logra mediante la construcción de centros de datos situados en cualquier parte del territorio con una gran cantidad de hardware (servidores, sistemas de almacenamiento, sistemas de red, balanceadores de carga, sistemas de seguridad, etcétera), a esos centros de datos podemos llegar vía internet y seremos capaces de configurar servidores, memoria, cargar datos, cargar aplicaciones, ponerlas en producción y monitorizarlas, todo ello de manera remota, nosotros, como clientes no nos preocupa ni la actualización ni el mantenimiento de las máquinas que nos dan servicio en el mencionado centro de datos.

Por encima de esta infraestructura se acomoda un modelo de negocio de pago por uso: tanto tiempo o tantos recursos consumo en un determinado momento, tanto pago por ellos; cuando no consumo, no pago. Se parece al modelo de los coches.

Al modelo descrito en los párrafos anteriores se le ha denominado en la industria modelo de nube o “cloud” en inglés. No sabemos si porque el emplazamiento puede ser cualquier o por la tendencia tan tecnológica de representar los diferentes subsistemas integrados en Internet mediante una nube.

En cualquier caso, ya tenemos establecidos una infraestructura con un modelo de adquisición de pago por uso.

Las ventajas que aporta son bastante intuitivas, desde el punto de vista del acceso al servicio elimina las barreras de coste de adquisición, habilita el acceso de manera inmediata en lugar de tener que esperar el suministro de los sistemas, se emplea solo la capacidad que se necesita, ni menos ni más como a menudo ocurre si tenemos que calcular nosotros cuánto hardware comprar, desde el punto de vista de los costes operativos nos ahorra tanto el de mantenimiento como el del personal encargado del mismo habilitando que la compañía esté centrada en su negocio en lugar de estar preocupada por qué pasa con las máquinas del centro de datos propio.

Es decir, la propuesta es elástica (nos provee de tanto como necesitamos) y flexible (cuando no tenemos que usar la infraestructura no nos cuesta nada, no hay costes de retención).

Pero ofrece más ventajas, por ejemplo, el proveedor se hace cargo de la seguridad de los sistemas que provee, es decir, se hace cargo de la seguridad del servidor, por ejemplo y es bien sabido que resulta extremadamente difícil comprometer la seguridad de cualquier centro de procesos de los proveedores de cloud. Tienen sistemas específicos de vigilancia y control, ejecutan actualizaciones puntualmente y mantienen desde ese punto de vista los sistemas en perfecta forma.

Ojo, la seguridad que comprometen es la de los sistemas, si luego el cliente facilita o le es arrebatada la clave de acceso de su aplicación a un tercero que tenga intenciones maliciosas, eso sencillamente es que ya no se puede proteger. En cualquier caso y en lo que se refiere a la infraestructura los proveedores de cloud ofrecen una consistencia importante en lo que a seguridad se refiere.

Genéricamente cuando hablamos de cloud decimos que lo que se ofrece es capacidad de computación, pero lógicamente lo que se ofrecen son todos los dispositivos necesarios para poder tener una IT completa de manera remota y virtual, es decir, también podemos contratar discos como almacenamiento de datos o memorias SSD, podemos contratar balanceadores de carga y VPN especificas para la conexión a nuestros sistemas, también podremos disponer de software.

Decimos que es una IT virtual porque en general estos sistemas serán compartidos, si bien esa compartición no es visible por nosotros, varios clientes comparten una máquina física pero la percepción es que cada uno tiene un dispositivo con las características contratadas para uno mismo. Es como un bloque de pisos, cada uno tiene su casa pero comparte una misma edificación.

Efectivamente los proveedores de cloud, también ofrecen software, en primer término, software producido por ellos mismos, si necesita una base de datos relacional (con tablas e índices) ellos le pueden proporcionar una y desplegarla, si es no relacional (tipo entrada/valor) también se la pueden proporcionar, si necesita un entorno de desarrollo completo tipo contenedor, se puede proporcionar, un gran repositorio de datos más o menos estructurados, también y existe un porfolio muy amplio.

Por si fuera poco, la mayoría de proveedores de cloud están habilitando “market places”, esto es, una tienda en la red, un poco a la manera del Apple Store o el Google Play donde se pueden encontrar y adquirir paquetes de software habituales con esquemas de precio tanto por licencia de uso como por pago por uso. Imagine que su paquete de contabilidad habitual está en ese market place, usted lo puede adquirir en él y correr en cloud.

Para moverse a un servicio cloud no es siempre necesario adquirir software, muchas de las aplicaciones, incluso las antiguas desarrolladas antes de que existieran estos modelos de desarrollo, también llamadas “legacy” en terminología inglesa, son también susceptibles de correr en estos entornos a veces directamente otras veces con unas modificaciones mínimas.

Toca pues echarse los números para entender en que situaciones es más interesante moverse hacia entornos cloud, no hay necesidad de hacerlo todo de una vez incluso puede haber cosas que no convendrá nunca pasarlas al mundo cloud.

Los proveedores de cloud por lo general mantienen unas tarifas donde los puntos de entrada son bastante asequibles, es decir, si voy a hacer poco uso, me va a salir barato y mucho mas interesante que comprar mi propia infraestructura solo cuando hago un uso intensivo es cuando la factura se empieza a notar y dependiendo del caso de cada uno el punto de corte entre la adquisición y mantenimiento de infraestructura y el modelo de consumo puede darse más cerca o más lejos en el tiempo.

Vivimos tiempos de transformación digital, de implantaciones disruptivas en las empresas que por su propia naturaleza son inciertas, no sabemos si van a ser acertadas o no, a la vez los ciclos se han acelerado, hay que hacer las cosas, pero hay que hacerlas extremadamente rápidas, en ese contexto el uso de servicios cloud donde podremos poner en operación y correr procedimientos y nuevos modelos son de una notable utilidad.

(A continuación, la versión inglesa)

Some clarity in the cloud

Often among the hodgepodge of terms we hear when talking about digital transformation, one term is heard, Cloud.

We already have some idea of the term, if we are in the Apple universe, iCloud is where Apple saves my photos, if we are on Android, the Google Photos service in Drive does the same and it is the same idea.

We are going to try to explain and clarify what Cloud is and why it has and will have a great impact on digital transformation.

The consumption of all kinds of infrastructures, services, even private goods, is changing. We are moving from a model of belonging to a model of use. We see it in the cars that are rented in the cities through applications, we do not have a car, but we pay for the specific use that we make of it, without commitments and without expenses derived from anything other than the use.

In the IT world, the same process is beginning to occur, business models are converging more and more towards pay-per-use models.

In this context, the first proposals to use computing (computational capacity of computers in a shared way in a pay-per-use model) appeared a little over 10 years ago. This is achieved through the construction of data centers located anywhere in the territory with a large amount of hardware (servers, storage systems, network systems, load balancers, security systems, etc.), to these data centers we can reach via the internet and we will be able to configure servers, memory, load data, load applications, put them into production and monitor them, all remotely, we, as clients, are not concerned with the updating or maintenance of the machines that give us service in the data center.

Above this infrastructure a pay-per-use business model is accommodated, so much time or so many resources I consume at a certain moment, so much payment for them, when I do not consume, I do not pay. It looks like the model of cars.

The model described in the previous paragraphs has been called in the industry the cloud model or “cloud” in English. We do not know if because the location can be any or because of the technological tendency of representing the different subsystems integrated into the Internet by means of a cloud.

In any case, we already have an infrastructure in place with a pay-per-use acquisition model.

The advantages it provides are quite intuitive, from the point of view of access to the service, it eliminates the acquisition cost barriers, enables access immediately instead of having to wait for the supply of the systems, only the capacity that is used is used. neither less nor more as often happens if we must calculate how much hardware to buy, from the point of view of operating costs it saves us both the cost of maintenance and that of the personnel in charge of it, enabling the company to focus on its business in Instead of worrying about what happens to the machines in your own data center.

In other words, the proposal is elastic (it provides us with as much as we need) and flexible (when we don’t have to use the infrastructure, it doesn’t cost us anything, there are no retention costs).

But it offers more advantages, for example, the provider takes charge of the security of the systems it provides, that is, it takes care of the security of the server, for example and it is well known that it is extremely difficult to compromise the security of any center of a cloud provider. They have specific surveillance and control systems, execute updates on time and keep the systems in perfect shape from that point of view.

Be careful, the security they compromise is that of the systems, if later the client facilitates or is taken away, the access code of their application to a third party that has malicious intentions, that simply can no longer be protected. In any case, and in terms of infrastructure, cloud providers offer important consistency in terms of security.

Generically when we talk about the cloud, we say that what is offered is computing capacity, but logically what is offered are all the necessary devices to be able to have a complete IT remotely and virtually, that is, we can also hire disks as data storage or SSD memories, we can hire load balancers and VPN, specific for the connection to our systems, we can also have software.

We say that it is a virtual IT because in general these systems will be shared, although this sharing is not visible to us, several clients share a physical machine but the perception is that each one has a device with the characteristics contracted for themselves. It is like a condo of flats; each one has a house but shares the same building.

Indeed, cloud providers also offer software, first of all software produced by themselves, if you need a relational database (with tables and indexes) they can provide one and deploy it, if it is non-relational (input / value type) It can also be provided, if you need a complete container-type development environment, a large repository of more or less structured data can be provided, as well, and there is a very broad portfolio.

As if that were not enough, most cloud providers are enabling “market places”, that is to say, an online store, a bit like the Apple Store or Google Play where you can find and purchase common software packages with schemes price for both user license and payment per use. Imagine that your usual accounting package is in that market place, you can buy it there and run in the cloud.

To move to a cloud service, it is not always necessary to acquire software, many of the applications, even old or legacy ones, are also capable of running in these environments, sometimes directly, other times with minimal modifications.

It is therefore necessary to take the numbers to understand in which situations it is more interesting to move towards cloud environments, there is no need to do everything at once, there may even be things that will never be convenient to pass them to the cloud world.

Cloud providers generally maintain rates where the entry points are quite affordable, that is, if I am going to make little use, it will be cheap and much more interesting than buying my own infrastructure only when I use intensively it is when the bill begins to be noticed and depending on the case of each one the cut-off point between the acquisition and maintenance of infrastructure and the consumption model may occur closer or further in time.

We are living in times of digital transformation, of disruptive implementations in companies that by their very nature are uncertain, we do not know if they will be successful or not, at the same time the cycles have accelerated, things have to be done but they have to be done extremely quickly, in this context, the use of cloud services where we can put into operation and run procedures and new business models are of notable utility.